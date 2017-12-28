Jeff Teague Injury Update

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) taken this morning at Mayo Clinic by Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Diane Dahm revealed that Wolves guard Jeff Teague suffered a Grade 1 MCL (Medial Collateral Ligament) sprain in his left knee. Teague will be sidelined indefinitely. Further updates as to Teague’s progress will be issued as appropriate.

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of last night’s 128-125 overtime win over Denver.

In 31 games this season, Teague has posted averages of 13.4 points and 7.3 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor including 37.5% from long distance.