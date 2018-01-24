Getty Images
Jamal Crawford's 4-Point Play Strikes Again In Portland
In basketball, most players score two points on a possession. If you shoot from a long-enough distance, you get three points.
Jamal Crawford is testing the system.
In Wednesday’s game against the Blazers in Portland, his first since Jan. 18, Crawford connected on his 52nd-career four-point play. That’s an NBA record.
Crawford had 12 points off the bench for the Wolves.
Also, Jamal Crawford is 37 years old.
Keep on keepin’ on, Jamal.
Welcome back, @JCrossover. The King of the 4-Point Play. pic.twitter.com/b4a0AWaRnr
— Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) January 25, 2018