Jamal Crawford's 4-Point Play Strikes Again In Portland

by Kyle Ratke

Web Editor

Posted: Jan 24, 2018

In basketball, most players score two points on a possession. If you shoot from a long-enough distance, you get three points.

Jamal Crawford is testing the system.

In Wednesday’s game against the Blazers in Portland, his first since Jan. 18, Crawford connected on his 52nd-career four-point play. That’s an NBA record.

Crawford had 12 points off the bench for the Wolves.

Also, Jamal Crawford is 37 years old.

Keep on keepin’ on, Jamal.

