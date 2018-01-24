Jamal Crawford's 4-Point Play Strikes Again In Portland

In basketball, most players score two points on a possession. If you shoot from a long-enough distance, you get three points.

Jamal Crawford is testing the system.

In Wednesday’s game against the Blazers in Portland, his first since Jan. 18, Crawford connected on his 52nd-career four-point play. That’s an NBA record.

Crawford had 12 points off the bench for the Wolves.

Also, Jamal Crawford is 37 years old.

Keep on keepin’ on, Jamal.