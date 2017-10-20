Iowa Wolves Complete Trade with Suns

Des Moines, Iowa – The Iowa Wolves announced the team has acquired the returning rights to former NBA G League All-Star Elijah Millsap, Michael Bryson and the No. 8 pick in the 2017 NBA G League Draft from the Northern Arizona Suns in exchange for the Wolves’ No. 1 pick in the 2017 NBA G League Draft and the returning rights to Zach Andrews.

Millsap (6-6, 215) has played five seasons in the NBA G League, averaging 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 33 minutes per game with four different teams including: Tusla 66ers, South Bay Lakers, Bakersfield Jam and Northern Arizona Suns. Millsap has spent a total of 69 games in the NBA, spending two seasons (2014-16, 67 appearances) with the Utah Jazz and most recently appeared in two games last season for the Phoenix Suns.

Millsap was named to the NBA G League All-Rookie Second Team in 2011 and was a member of the All-NBA G League Second Team and NBA G-League All Star team in 2012.

Undrafted out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2010, Millsap began his career at the University of Louisiana-Layfette and earned Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year honors in 2007. As a freshman, Millsap averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. After two seasons, Millsap transferred to UAB and averaged 16.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a senior while earning First-Team All-Conference USA honors.

Bryson (6-4, 200) has played one season in the NBA G League, appearing in 46 games while averaging 5.1 points and 2.4 rebounds last season for the Suns. Bryson was acquired by the Suns in the first round of the 2016 NBA G League Draft with the eighth overall pick. A four-year starter at the University of California, Santa Barbara, Bryson started 117 games during his career and averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He received All-Big West First Team honors during his junior and senior season and was named to the Big West All-Tournament Team as a freshman and senior.

The NBA G League Draft will take place on October 21, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Iowa Wolves hold draft pick rights at No. 8 (1st round), No. 27 (2nd round), No. 53 (3rd round), No. 55 (3rd round) and No. 79 (4th round).