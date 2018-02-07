Gregg Popovich On Flip Saunders: '(He's) Somebody You Would Jump Into The Foxhole With'

Flip Saunders left a legacy and impact on the game of basketball that we probably won’t completely understand.

With the Wolves hosting Flip Saunders Night on Feb. 15, we are taking a look at what Saunders means to the game of basketball and how many lives he impacted on and off the court.

We start with Spurs coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich and Saunders competed in the Western Conference from 1996-2005 and again in 2014-15.

“Flip was what I call a lifer,” Popovich said. “He was always humorous, helpful, sincere, somebody that you would jump into the foxhole with, without any doubt. You miss the qualities and presence of people when they’re not here anymore and my thoughts about him will linger for a long time. He’ll always be there.”

"[He was] somebody that you would jump into the foxhole with, without any doubt." Join us to honor Flip on February 15. pic.twitter.com/VQOk9rMfWi — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 7, 2018

More details on Flip Saunders Night can be found here.