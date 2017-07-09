Get To Know Him - Summer League Edition | Levi Randolph

Throughout the 2017 NBA Summer League, we'll be getting to know a few players on the Summer League roster. Today, we continue our journey with guard Levi Randolph.

What’s His Name?

Levi Randolph.

Where Is He From?

Randolph, 24, was born in Madison, Alabama. He played his high school ball at Bob Jones in Madison, before playing at Alabama from 2011-2015. As a senior, Randolph took off, averaged 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Since, Randolph has played in the D-League and overseas. He played last season overseas for Sidigas Avellino. In 30 games, he averaged 10.6 points per game. Also on that team? Former Wolves Summer League participant Kyrylo Fesenko.

Where Have You Heard Of Him Before?

Randolph was Second-team All-SEC in 2015. And he’s not just good at basketball. He’s smart, too. He was the 2015 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Describe Him To Us

The thing Randolph has going for him right now is his 3-point shot. At age 24 last season overseas, he played just 23 minutes per game but connected on 1.5 of his 3.2 3-point attempts per game (45.4 percent). For a guard, his 4.9 rebounds per 36 minutes are impressive, but you’d like to see his 1.2 assists per game mark go up.

In 24 minutes for the Timberwolves against the Raptors on Saturday, Randolph finished with 10 points, four rebounds and an assist. He shot 4-for-8 from the field,1-for-2 from the 3-point line and 1-for-1 from the free-throw line.

Best Social Media Post

Less than a month ago, Randolph got rid of his dreadlocks. Sad day. Stay woke.