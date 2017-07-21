Flashback Friday | Gibson Scores 26 And Hauls In 12 Boards Against Hawks

Today, we go back to Feb. 11, 2014 when then Bulls forward Taj Gibson had himself a game at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

In the 100-85 win over Atlanta, Gibson scored a team-high 24 points while hauling in 12 rebounds and dishing out five assists.

Gibson shot an efficient 12-for-19 from the field while playing 46 minutes.

During that season, Gibson started just eight games but averaged a career-high 13 points per game while hauling in 6.8 rebounds.

Gibson finished as the runner up for Sixth Man of the Year. The winner of that award? Fellow new Timberwolf Jamal Crawford.