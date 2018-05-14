Fan Voting Now Open for Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation Court Refurbishment Program “Our Courts. Our Future.” Presented by U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves FastBreak Foundation today opened fan voting for the “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program presented by U.S. Bank.

Beginning today, fans can vote for one court in each of four designated regions that they’d like to see the Timberwolves and U.S. Bank refurbish this summer. Two or three courts are nominated in each of the four designated regions: Twin Cities, North, Central and Southern Minnesota. Voting can happen once per day at www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts through Sunday, May 20.

One court from each region, four courts in total, will be given significant upgrades to keep kids outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come. The winning four courts will be announced on Thursday, May 24 at 4 p.m. at an event at the Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, whose court received a refurbishment last year as part of this program.

Nominated courts include:

North Bennett Park, 520 E 13th St, Hibbing, MN 55746 LaFave Park, Taft and Crocker Ave., Thief River Falls, MN 56701 Dekko Community Center, 107 4th Ave E, Ada, MN 56510 Central Northway Park, 2450 15th St N., St Cloud, MN 56303 Kane Meadows Park, 2946 Rice Creek Pkwy NE, Blaine, MN 55449 Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch, MN 55056 South Franklin Rogers Park, 601 Reed St, Mankato, MN 56001 Pioneer Park, 801 15th St W, Hastings, MN 55033 Millard Walker Park, Dover St. and Rose Ave., Worthington, MN 56187 Twin Cities West Minnehaha Recreation Center, 685 W Minnehaha Ave, St Paul, MN 55104 Groveland Recreation Center, 2021 St Clair Ave, St Paul, MN 55105



This is the second year of the court refurbishment program for the foundation, previously named “New Era. New Courts.” Last year, the program refurbished courts in Moorhead, Rochester and St. Paul.

