Dec. 12 Minnesota vs. Philadelphia Game Time Changed to 8:30 p.m. and Added to ESPN Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The NBA announced the Wolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on Dec. 12 at Target Center has been changed to an 8:30 p.m. start and will be broadcast on ESPN. The game will also be available locally on Fox Sports North and WCCO-AM. The game was originally slated to start at 7:00 p.m.

The Wolves are now scheduled to be featured on national television 26 times this season, including 10 ESPN broadcasts. The remainder of the team’s national television schedule includes one game on ABC (March 11 vs. Golden State), seven on TNT and eight on NBA TV.