Butler Goes Through Saturday's Shootaround, Is 'Close' To Returning

Timberwolves All-Star wing Jimmy Butler has missed the last four games with a sore knee, but looks to return on Saturday night against the Nets at Target Center.

He took part in morning shootaround and will warm up tonight, according to Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau.

“He’s close,” Thibodeau said.

Butler, though, took to Instagram to give us his injury update . . .

.@JimmyButler took to our Instagram comments to update his status for tonight pic.twitter.com/Joredm2Qt3 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 27, 2018

Welcome to 2018, everyone. Where news is broken in the comment section on Instagram.

Bob Woodward is cringing.

The Wolves were 2-2 without Butler in the lineup, beating Toronto and LA, while losing to Portland and Golden State.

Butler said while he’d love to be out on the floor, he was able to take some positives from being out.

“You see all the little things to what goes on the bench, to what’s said in the huddle,” Butler said. “ . . . You see how the game is going on offense and defense. You learn much more watching a lot of the time than you do actually playing.”

We’ll get an official injury update on Butler around 6:15 p.m. CT when Thibodeau addresses the media pregame.