Butler Drops By Jordan Event In LA

Jimmy Butler checked out his brand on Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

Butler, a Jordan athlete, stopped by a Jordan pop-up shop, which included artistic displays of the Jordan shoes, along with other clothing. There was a customization area, along with a DJ.

It was a cool spot that had a lot going on, and nothing going on at the same time. When Butler walked in, the cameras all focused on him.

Butler had two interviews, both about basketball and fashion, and got a tour of a recreated Dr. Dre studio, which was pretty awesome.