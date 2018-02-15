Getty Images

Basketball World Reacts To Flip Saunders Night

by Kyle Ratke

Digital Content Manager

Posted: Feb 15, 2018

The Timberwolves honored Flip Saunders on Thursday night, putting his name in the rafters to look over the Wolves forever.

The tribute was for a man who helped change basketball in the state of Minnesota.

Here are some of the social reactions from fans, players and media members throughout the night.

