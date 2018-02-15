Basketball World Reacts To Flip Saunders Night

The Timberwolves honored Flip Saunders on Thursday night, putting his name in the rafters to look over the Wolves forever.

The tribute was for a man who helped change basketball in the state of Minnesota.

Here are some of the social reactions from fans, players and media members throughout the night.

Ahead of Flip Saunders night in Minnesota tonight, Tyus Jones warms up in custom #NBAKicks with Flip's name on them!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/bvHiMS29M6 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018

Coach Flip Saunders would be proud of how The Timberwolves Basketball team’s doing this year this season. #RIPFlipsaunders #Flip — Kyle Butler (@Snowyfroman41) February 16, 2018

“Flip Saunders IS Minnesota Basketball” KAT speaks the truth — Tyus Jones’ best friend (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) February 16, 2018

Flip Saunders is still the best coach I've ever covered. That was a hell of a season in 2003-04 with Garnett, Sprewell, Cassell and @wallyball https://t.co/NADIGbRpq1 — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) February 16, 2018

The unveiling of Flip Saunders Banner pic.twitter.com/lOF79puyqM — Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) February 16, 2018

The Wolves honored Flip Saunders with a ceremony and a banner before playing the Lakers tonight. Several former players like Chauncey Billups, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell joined Saunders’ family and shared some of their favorite memories during the tribute. pic.twitter.com/gzTs3yhvpY — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 16, 2018

Sam Cassell, Latrell Sprewell, Gary Trent, Troy Hudson, and Chauncey Billups all in the building tonight. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/QOP9bW1uXT — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 16, 2018

Rip Flip Saunders #DCFamily — Fritzzo Kreeplyfe (@UknoFritzzo) February 16, 2018

"It's a remarkable day that we're all here to support Flip." Sam Cassell joins other former Wolves in celebrating Flip Saunders. pic.twitter.com/JlJkJIAdOW — Samuel King (@SamuelKingNews) February 16, 2018

Sam Cassell, Chauncey Billups, Spree, Mad Dog, John Thomas, T Hud & Gary Trent all in the house #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/OupI5raw9z — Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) February 16, 2018

Once I was coming back from lunch with some coworkers and Flip saw I was wearing a pair of Jordans. He said "You've got the shoes, but CAN YOU PLAY DEFENSE?!" As he dropped into a defensive stance and proceeded to face guard me. Still makes me smile thinking about it. #ForFlip — Kyle Burns (@_KyleBurns) February 15, 2018

Flip Saunders' first coaching job was at Golden Valley Lutheran College (closed in 1985) when he was 21 years old. From 1977–1981, the Royals went 92-13, including a perfect 56-0 at home. Flip is seated in the middle of this photo in the dark shirt. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/M823e2wexD — Alex Conover (@NorthstarAlex) February 16, 2018