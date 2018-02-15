Getty Images
Basketball World Reacts To Flip Saunders Night
The Timberwolves honored Flip Saunders on Thursday night, putting his name in the rafters to look over the Wolves forever.
The tribute was for a man who helped change basketball in the state of Minnesota.
Here are some of the social reactions from fans, players and media members throughout the night.
Excellent ceremony celebrating memory of THEGREAT Flip Saunders. Well done, #twolves. #Howl pic.twitter.com/Vfj4wysXJf
— Paul Allen (@PAOnTheMic) February 16, 2018
Ahead of Flip Saunders night in Minnesota tonight, Tyus Jones warms up in custom #NBAKicks with Flip's name on them!#ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/bvHiMS29M6
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018
Coach Flip Saunders would be proud of how The Timberwolves Basketball team’s doing this year this season. #RIPFlipsaunders #Flip
— Kyle Butler (@Snowyfroman41) February 16, 2018
“Flip Saunders IS Minnesota Basketball”
KAT speaks the truth
— Tyus Jones’ best friend (@Tyus_Jones_Stan) February 16, 2018
Flip Saunders is still the best coach I've ever covered. That was a hell of a season in 2003-04 with Garnett, Sprewell, Cassell and @wallyball https://t.co/NADIGbRpq1
— Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) February 16, 2018
The unveiling of Flip Saunders Banner pic.twitter.com/lOF79puyqM
— Dawn Mitchell (@DawnAtFOX9) February 16, 2018
Much love #Flip pic.twitter.com/fT8Qwo2KsC
— Chris Ripken (@zeteo_arete) February 16, 2018
— Dan Barreiro (@DanBarreiroKFAN) February 16, 2018
The @Timberwolves honored Flip Saunders tonight. #NBAonTNTRoadShow pic.twitter.com/6suXrMVH6U
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2018
The Wolves honored Flip Saunders with a ceremony and a banner before playing the Lakers tonight. Several former players like Chauncey Billups, Sam Cassell and Latrell Sprewell joined Saunders’ family and shared some of their favorite memories during the tribute. pic.twitter.com/gzTs3yhvpY
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) February 16, 2018
Sam Cassell, Latrell Sprewell, Gary Trent, Troy Hudson, and Chauncey Billups all in the building tonight. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/QOP9bW1uXT
— Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 16, 2018
Rip Flip Saunders #DCFamily
— Fritzzo Kreeplyfe (@UknoFritzzo) February 16, 2018
“As Flip would say, ‘Go Wolves.’” #AllEyesNorth #FlipSaunders pic.twitter.com/qRhko7mdyd
— Pierre Noujaim (@TheNoujFOX9) February 16, 2018
"It's a remarkable day that we're all here to support Flip." Sam Cassell joins other former Wolves in celebrating Flip Saunders. pic.twitter.com/JlJkJIAdOW
— Samuel King (@SamuelKingNews) February 16, 2018
Sam Cassell, Chauncey Billups, Spree, Mad Dog, John Thomas, T Hud & Gary Trent all in the house #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/OupI5raw9z
— Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) February 16, 2018
#KarlAnthonyTowns on Flip's tremendous impact on the @Timberwolves organization and state of Minnesota as a whole. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/IbdQhL4NjC
— NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2018
Once I was coming back from lunch with some coworkers and Flip saw I was wearing a pair of Jordans. He said "You've got the shoes, but CAN YOU PLAY DEFENSE?!" As he dropped into a defensive stance and proceeded to face guard me. Still makes me smile thinking about it. #ForFlip
— Kyle Burns (@_KyleBurns) February 15, 2018
Flip Saunders' first coaching job was at Golden Valley Lutheran College (closed in 1985) when he was 21 years old. From 1977–1981, the Royals went 92-13, including a perfect 56-0 at home.
Flip is seated in the middle of this photo in the dark shirt. #ForFlip pic.twitter.com/M823e2wexD
— Alex Conover (@NorthstarAlex) February 16, 2018
Remembering Flip Saunders tonight, I’ll link to a long-form feature I wrote about Flip Saunders in April of 2016 and his plan around drafting Karl-Anthony Towns before Flip passed away.
It’s the thing I’m most proud of writing.https://t.co/CkhVeMelnu pic.twitter.com/3OoGOBjxlt
— Zach Harper (@talkhoops) February 16, 2018
— Lindsay Whalen (@Lindsay_13) February 16, 2018
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2018