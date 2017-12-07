Balanced Attack Leads Wolves Over Clippers In LA

The Wolves took down the Clippers for the second time in four days, beating them 113-107 on Wednesday night in LA.

Nobody scored more than 21 points for Minnesota, but six players scored 11 or more.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. He shot an efficient 9-for-14 from the field. Jimmy Butler had a near triple-double of 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Jeff Teague also finished with 19 points to go with seven assists. Taj Gibson had 16 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks, while Andrew Wiggins also scored 16. Former Clipper Jamal Crawford led the second unit with 11 points.

Lou Williams led the Clippers with 23 points and eight assists off the bench. Austin Rivers also scored 23 to go with two steals. DeAndre Jordan rounded things out with 18 points and 21 rebounds.

The win moves Minnesota to 15-11, fourth in the West. The clippers fall to 8-15, tied for 10th in the West.

Highlight Of The Game

With 7:53 left in the fourth quarter, Gorgui Dieng kicked it up top to Crawford. Crawford took a dribble and threw up a shot from deep to give the Wolves a 100-91 lead. Clippers fans know that move all too well.

Crawford from Narnia pic.twitter.com/qSMG9ufJlK — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) December 7, 2017

The Numbers Game

All five starters for the Wolves had a positive +/-.

The Wolves shot 54.9 percent from the field while the Clippers shot just 44.4 percent.

In his last four games, Butler is averaging 26 points, six assists, 5.3 rebounds and two steals per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the field.

Player Of The Game

Towns put up his league-leading 20th double-double of the season, finishing with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

Up Next

The Wolves head home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at Target Center. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.