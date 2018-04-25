Andrew Wiggins: 'Play Like Our Lives Depend On It'

The Wolves are facing elimination tonight against the Rockets in Houston, trailing 3-1 in the seven-game series.

Minnesota is aware of the circumstances, and the Wolves intend on giving every ounce of effort to extend the series.

“We’ve got to come out from the start. Go at them and be aggressive,” Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “Play like it’s our last game, because it might be. Go out there and play like our lives depend on it.”

Apart from two quarters, the Wolves have played the Rockets better than many thought going into the series as a No. 8 seed vs. a No. 1 seed.

Wiggins has had his moments in this series, scoring 18 in Game 1 and 20 in Game 3. In the series, he’s averaging 16.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.

For the Wolves, they can’t think about a possible Game 6 on Friday. Instead, they need to focus on playing the best team in the NBA in hostile territory tonight.

“Don’t think too far ahead, just think about now,” Wiggins said.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT on Fox Sports North, TNT and 102.9 Buz’n FM.