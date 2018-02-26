Stoudemire, Marion, Marbury and More Highlight 2000

As part of their 50th season celebration, the Phoenix Suns will host a “Decade Night” honoring the Suns teams of the 2000s on Friday, March 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. The celebration will revisit the best moments from an era of Suns basketball that revolutionized the NBA and feature appearances by former Suns players Amar’e Stoudemire, Shawn Marion, Stephon Marbury, Quentin Richardson, Pat Burke, Jake Voskuhl, Tony Delk, Scott Williams, James Jones and Steven Hunter. Suns alumni will sign autographs for fans pre-game in the Casino Arizona Pavilion and will be recognized during a special on-court ceremony immediately following the first quarter.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance at Friday’s “Decade Night” celebration will receive an exclusive bobblehead, brought to you by Takis, featuring Suns Ring of Honor member Steve Nash.

Highlighted by the “:07 Seconds or Less” era, the Suns teams of the 2000s defined the time period with their innovative style of play. Their penchant for a fast pace and focus on three-point shooting are now trademarks of the modern game. Phoenix won 492 games from 2000 to 2010, the fourth-highest total in the NBA during that span. The Suns also scored the most points (85,085) and made the most 3-pointers (5,894) during the decade, knocking down 323 more triples than any other team in the league. Steve Nash won back-to-back NBA MVP awards as a member of the Suns in 2005 and 2006, becoming just the ninth player in league history to accomplish the feat, and six different Suns players made a combined 17 NBA All-Star appearances over that 10-year period.

Throughout the game, fans will be treated to multiple tribute videos highlighting the Suns teams of the 2000s and Suns entertainers will perform various routines inspired by that era featuring the best pop hits from the turn of the century. For one night only, the Suns Team Shop will feature a 2000s t-shirt jersey as the “Item of the Game” for just $15 to commemorate the team’s 50 years in the Valley.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ “Decade Night” celebration on Friday, March 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.