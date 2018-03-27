Vote Now for the 2018 Dan Majerle Hustle Award Winner

Phoenix Suns fans have the opportunity to help select the winner of the 2018 Dan Majerle Hustle Award by casting their vote on Suns.com/hustle. Fan balloting is open now through Wednesday, April 4 at 5 p.m.

The award is presented at the end of each season to the Suns player who most personified the same hustle, grit and determination that Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle displayed as a player.

The winner of the 2018 Majerle Hustle Award will be selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Majerle himself. Each voting group carries equal weight in the final selection, and a $9,000 donation will be made to the charity of the winning player’s choice.

Previous Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Alan Williams (2017) Grant Hill (2008)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016) Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Sebastian Telfair (2012) Raja Bell (2006)

Grant Hill (2011) Shawn Marion (2005)

Jared Dudley (2010) Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Louis Amundson (2009) Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)

The award will be presented to this year’s winner during the Suns’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, April 8 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. For more information or to cast a vote, please visit Suns.com/hustle.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season.