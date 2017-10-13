Suns Sign Tidjan Keita

The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Tidjan Keita (pronounced tid-JON kay-EE-tah).

Keita, a 6-10, 205-pound forward with a 7-3 wingspan, played for the Toronto Raptors at NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, appearing in two contests. The 20-year-old went undrafted as an international early entry candidate in the 2017 NBA Draft and participated in a pre-draft workout with the Suns in Phoenix on May 29. Prior to declaring for the 2017 NBA Draft, the native of Paris, France played at Cegep de Thetford in Quebec, Canada.

The Suns’ roster now stands at 19 players. An updated roster is attached.