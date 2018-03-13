Suns Sign Shaquille Harrison to Multi-Year Contract

The Phoenix Suns have signed guard Shaquille Harrison to a multi-year contract after previously signing him to 10-day contracts on February 21 and March 3.

Harrison has appeared in nine games with the Suns, the first nine games of his NBA career, averaging 4.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 13.4 minutes. Per 36 minutes, Harrison has averaged 11.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 1.5 blocks in his nine games. Making his first career start in the Suns’ most recent game at Charlotte, Harrison scored a career-high 14 points in addition to recording four assists and two steals in 21 minutes. Harrison snagged four steals in two of his first four career games as he joined Alvan Adams as the only players in Suns history to record multiple performances of at least four steals through four career games.

A 6-4, 190-pound guard, Harrison was originally called up from the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League. In 36 games with the NAZ Suns this season, he averaged 11.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals (10th in G League). In five games after taking over the starting point guard role on February 2, Harrison averaged 14.0 points on 48.3 percent shooting, 9.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals, guiding the NAZ Suns to a 4-1 record in those games. On February 9 at the South Bay Lakers, Harrison scored 25 points and dished out a career-high 12 assists.

The 33rd GATORADE Call-Up in the NBA this season and league-high fourth from the NAZ Suns, Harrison has averaged 10.3 points on 45.8 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals in 84 career G League games, all with the NAZ Suns over the past two seasons.

The 24-year-old went unselected in the 2016 NBA Draft out of the University of Tulsa. In addition to two seasons with the Suns’ NBA G League affiliate, Harrison participated in Phoenix’s training camp prior to the 2016-17 season and played for the Suns’ Summer League team in 2017, averaging 10.3 points on 61.1 percent shooting in three games.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Harrison left Tulsa as the only player in Golden Hurricane basketball history to start every game in a four-year career. He averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 133 games for his career, finishing second in program history with 461 career assists and third with 244 steals.