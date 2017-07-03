Suns Sign Josh Jackson

The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Josh Jackson, the team’s selection with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Jackson, an intense competitor and athletic two-way player, was a 2017 Wooden All-America selection and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in his lone season at Kansas. At 6-8 and 207 pounds, the 20-year-old utilized his all-around game to help the Jayhawks win a Big 12 title, averaging 16.3 points on 51.3 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks over 35 contests. With the versatility to play multiple positions, Jackson can create for himself and his teammates on the offensive end while possessing the ability to be elite on the defensive end.

During his one season in Lawrence, Jackson broke or tied four Kansas freshman records with 13 double-doubles, 220 field goals made, 429 field goals attempted and 258 rebounds (tying former Suns forward Danny Manning’s mark set in 1984-85). Over the past 25 years, he became just the fourth freshman in Division I to average at least 15 points, five rebounds and three assists while shooting over 48 percent from the field, joining Ben Simmons in 2015-16, James Harden in 2007-08 and Dwyane Wade in 2001-02.

Jackson will make his professional debut as a member of the Suns’ team at NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas.