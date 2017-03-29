Suns Sign Jarell Eddie to Second 10-Day Contract

The Phoenix Suns have signed forward Jarell Eddie to a second 10-day contract. Eddie initially signed with the Suns on March 19.

Eddie has played in five games since joining the Suns and averaged 4.8 points in 12.5 minutes, scoring a career-high 13 points in his debut with the team on March 19 at Detroit.

This is Eddie’s second NBA season as he is a three-year NBA Development League veteran, most recently playing with the Windy City Bulls before being signed by the Suns. Eddie played 26 NBA games with the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 2.4 points and 5.7 minutes with a high of 12 points at Brooklyn on Dec. 26, 2015.

A 6-7, 220-pound forward, Eddie began 2016-17 with the Austin Spurs of the D-League before being traded to Windy City on Jan. 25. He has averaged 14.1 points in 45 D-League games overall this season, scoring 17.8 per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20 games after joining Windy City.

The 41st GATORADE Call-Up in the NBA this season, this was the third call-up of Eddie’s career as, in addition to his time with the Wizards, he signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014-15 though did not appear in a game. In his three D-League seasons, Eddie has averaged 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from long range and 87.6 percent from the line in 100 games with Austin and Windy City. The champion of the three-point shootout at the 2015 NBA D-League All-Star Game, one of Eddie’s assistant coaches with Austin in 2014-15 was current Suns Head Coach Earl Watson.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Eddie played four seasons at Virginia Tech before going undrafted in 2014. As a senior in 2013-14, he led the Hokies in points and rebounds with a career-high 13.3 points per game in addition to 5.4 boards.