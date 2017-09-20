Suns To Refurbish 50 Basketball Courts Throughout Arizona

To commemorate the Phoenix Suns’ 50th season in the Valley, Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver and Phoenix Suns Charities awarded a $1 million grant to refurbish, restore and build 50 basketball courts throughout Arizona. The statewide community initiative was announced today by Sarver at an event to celebrate the completion of the first refurbished court located at Neighborhood Ministries, which provides community programs for under-resourced families and their children in inner city Phoenix.

“We’re honored to celebrate being a part of this great state for 50 years,” said Suns Managing Partner Robert Sarver. “We take a lot of pride in being a community leader and the investment in 50 basketball courts continues our long-standing commitment to giving back. Most importantly, today’s announcement ensures that the next generation has safe, welcoming and enjoyable places to play the game we love.”

The 50 basketball courts, located statewide, will be refurbished throughout the Suns 2017-18 season and are operated by the City of Phoenix, Boys & Girls Clubs and the YMCA, among others. For more information and to view the complete list of the 50 courts, please visit Suns.com/50Courts.

This season, Phoenix Suns Charities will celebrate 30 years of giving back through its mission of supporting children and family services throughout Arizona. Since its inception in 1988, Phoenix Suns Charities has distributed more than $20 million to local non-profits and organizations in need and the entire Suns organization has embedded itself locally by supporting community efforts through hundreds of player appearances and thousands of volunteer hours by Suns players and staff.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. The 50th season of Suns basketball will tip off with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Home Opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.