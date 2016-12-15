Suns Recall Ulis, Williams, Jones From Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled guardTyler Ulisand forward/centerAlan Williamsfrom the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA Development League affiliate.

Ulis and Williams both played for the NAZ Suns last night against the Santa Cruz Warriors. Ulis recorded 13 points, nine assists and three steals in 36 minutes. Williams posted a team-high 20 points to go with nine rebounds while playing 27 minutes.

Ulis is averaging 3.4 points, 1.7 assists and 1.14 steals in 14 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, while Williams is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.78 blocks in nine games.

UPDATE: The Phoenix Suns have recalled forwardDerrick Jones Jr.from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA Development League affiliate.

Jones was assigned to the NAZ Suns on Nov. 25, his second assignment of the season. In 10 games with the NAZ Suns overall this season, he has averaged 14.9 points on 46.6 percent shooting and 7.2 rebounds in 31.3 minutes. He scored a season-high 23 points against Iowa on Dec. 10.