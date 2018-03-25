Suns Recall Alan Williams from Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have recalled forward/center Alan Williams from the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

Williams was assigned on March 20 and appeared in the NAZ Suns’ final three games of the G League season, averaging 16.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting plus 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 23.4 minutes. In NAZ’s season finale against Sioux Falls last night, Williams tallied 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks in leading the Suns to a 141-137 overtime win over the Skyforce.

Williams was making his season debut with NAZ after he underwent a meniscus repair of his right knee on September 25. The Suns’ 2016-17 Majerle Hustle Award winner, Williams averaged 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds with 12 double-doubles in 24 games after the All-Star break last season. The native Phoenician led the Suns with 15 double-doubles overall and ranked third in the NBA with 15 double-doubles off the bench in 2016-17. The third-year pro averaged career-bests of 7.4 points and 6.2 rebounds in 47 total games last season.

The Phoenix Suns next play the Boston Celtics, tomorrow, March 26, at Talking Stick Resort Arena with tip-off at 7:00 p.m.