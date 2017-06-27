Suns Forward Jared Dudley Underwent Surgery

Phoenix Suns forward Jared Dudley underwent a left toe ligament and bone procedure last Friday. The surgery was performed by Dr. David Porter at Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis. Dudley is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately 3-4 months.

Dudley averaged 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 64 appearances in 2016-17, his 10th NBA season, sixth with the Suns and first in his second tenure with the team. Dudley ranks third in franchise history by shooting 41.2 percent from three-point range and seventh with 514 three-point makes.