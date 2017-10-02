Suns, Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Offer Two Complimentary Tickets To Home Opener

The Phoenix Suns, Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores are offering two complimentary tickets to the Suns opening night for fans who purchase $100 worth of groceries, including Coca-Cola products, now through Monday, Oct. 16. The 50th season of Suns basketball will open with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 18 when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

Vouchers for complimentary tickets will be automatically printed on the bottom of qualifying grocery receipts. Fans must redeem the voucher at the Talking Stick Resort Arena ticket office by Monday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. The box office is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. This special offer is based on limited ticket availability, and additional details are available at Suns.com/promotions.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. The first 15,000 fans in attendance on Oct. 18 will receive a commemorative 50th season t-shirt, courtesy of Coca-Cola and Fry’s Food Stores. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to enroll in the 2017-18 Fry’s Suns Rewards program by registering a Fry’s VIP Card at any Fry’s Food Stores location or online at frysfood.com. Members earn one Suns reward point for every dollar spent by purchasing pre-selected products, such as Coca-Cola. Points can be accumulated to redeem exclusive Suns rewards not otherwise offered to the general public, including autographed merchandise, game tickets, in-game experiences and more.