Suns Assign Ulis, Williams to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Tyler Ulis and forward/center Alan Williams to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA Development League affiliate.



This is both Ulis and Williams’ first assignment to the NAZ Suns of the season. Ulis is averaging 3.4 points, 1.7 assists and 1.14 steals in 14 games with the Phoenix Suns this season, while Williams is averaging 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.78 blocks in nine games.



Ulis and Williams join Suns forward Derrick Jones Jr. who has been assigned to Northern Arizona since Nov. 25. The NAZ Suns host the Santa Cruz Warriors tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center.