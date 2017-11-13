Suns and Steward Health Care Unveil the Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health

The Phoenix Suns and Steward Health Care LLC unveiled today the Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health in downtown Phoenix. The state-of-the-art Multi Specialty Clinic located on the southeast corner of the Talking Stick Resort Arena lot has been rebranded following the completion of a merger in September between Steward and IASIS Healthcare, which had previously operated the facility. Steward is the Official Healthcare Partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and the largest private hospital operator in the U.S. with approximately 37,000 employees, 1,400 employed physicians, and 4,700 integrated network physicians.

Along with the rebranding, Steward is investing in the Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health by adding primary care physicians and enhancing the clinic’s offerings to create a world-class sports medicine center.

“We’re excited to have an innovative industry leader like Steward as our healthcare partner,” said Phoenix Suns President and CEO Jason Rowley. “The Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health will help elevate the level of care we provide our athletes while also serving the needs of our downtown community.”

“The Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health will deliver great quality care to patients in and around downtown Phoenix,” said Dr. Ralph de la Torre, Chairman and CEO of Steward Health Care. “Our investment in this world-class sports medicine center and our partnership with the Suns demonstrates Steward’s commitment to developing innovative programs that will keep the people of Arizona healthy.”

Steward’s investment in downtown Phoenix is part of its mission to transform health care in Phoenix, Arizona, and across the country by focusing on innovation and high-quality care in the communities where people live. Steward is physician-led, and its new model of care incentivizes doctors to keep the quality of care high while keeping costs low, so that the patient’s well-being remains paramount. In addition to the Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health, Steward’s local hospital operations include: Mountain Vista Medical Center in Mesa, St. Luke’s Medical Center and St. Luke’s Behavioral Health Center in Phoenix, and Tempe St. Luke’s Hospital in Tempe.

Steward doctors and staff deliver nationally-recognized hospital care focused on quality and safety, prioritizing preventative health to minimize acute care and lower costs. The company is committed to strengthening the health and well-being of the Arizona communities these hospitals serve through innovative programs.

Along with world-class sports medicine offerings, including downtown Phoenix's only Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), the Steward Center for Sports Medicine & Community Health also offers medical services such as cardiology, dermatology, primary care, women's care, dentistry, podiatry, ophthalmology, chiropractic care, and physical therapy – making it a one-stop-shop for all healthcare needs for the downtown community.

About Steward Health Care

Steward Health Care, the largest private hospital operator in the United States, is a physician-led health care services organization committed to providing the highest quality of care in the communities where patients live. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Steward operates 36 community hospitals nationwide that employ approximately 37,000 people and regularly receive top awards for quality and safety. The Steward network includes more than 25 urgent care centers, 42 preferred skilled nursing facilities, substantial behavioral health services, over 7,300 beds under management, and more than 1.1 million covered lives through the company’s managed care and health insurance services.

Steward’s unique health care service delivery model leverages technology, innovation, and care coordination to keep patients healthier. With a culture that prioritizes agility, resourcefulness, and continuous improvement, Steward is recognized as one of the nation’s leading accountable care organizations. The Steward Health Care Network includes thousands of physicians who care for approximately 2 million patients annually. Steward Medical Group, the company’s employed physician group, provides more than 1 million patient encounters per year. The Steward Hospital Group operates hospitals in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Utah.

