Suns Alan Williams Wins 2017 Majerle Hustle Award

Suns center and Phoenix native Alan Williams was presented with the 2016-17 Majerle Hustle Award tonight by Suns Ring of Honor member Dan Majerle during a pregame presentation prior to the Suns-Golden State Warriors matchup at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

This marks the first time Williams has received the award, which is presented at the end of each season to the Suns player who most personified the hustle and determination that Majerle displayed as a player. Since the All-Star break, Williams is averaging 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game and has also notched 10 double-doubles in that span.

Alan Williams Wins 2017 Majerle Hustle Award

Williams was selected based on the results of five voting categories: Suns fans, Suns players, Suns coaches, Suns employees and Majerle himself. Each voting group carried equal weight in the final selection.

In addition to the award, a $9,000 donation will be made to an Arizona charity of Williams’ choice.

Previous Majerle Hustle Award winners:

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural award)