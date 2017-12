The Phoenix Suns have waived guard Mike James.

James, a 27-year-old rookie, averaged 10.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 32 games (10 starts) with the Suns this season. James originally signed with the Suns on July 3, 2017, following a productive professional career in Europe after going undrafted out of Lamar University in 2012.

The Suns’ roster now stands at 17 players.