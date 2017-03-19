The Phoenix Suns Sign Jarell Eddie

The Phoenix Suns announced today they have signed forward Jarell Eddie to a 10-day contract. A three-year NBA Development League veteran, most recently playing with the Windy City Bulls, Eddie owns 26 games of NBA experience with the Washington Wizards last season.

A 6-7, 220-pound forward, Eddie has averaged 2.4 points and 5.7 minutes in his 26 career NBA appearances, scoring a career-high 12 points at Brooklyn in his NBA debut on Dec. 26, 2015. After playing this past preseason with the Wizards, Eddie began 2016-17 with the Austin Spurs of the D-League before being traded to Windy City on Jan. 25. He has averaged 14.1 points in 45 D-League games overall this season, scoring 17.8 per game on 50.0 percent shooting from the field and 49.3 percent from beyond the arc in 20 games since joining Windy City.

The 41st GATORADE Call-Up in the NBA this season, this is the third call-up of Eddie’s career as, in addition to his time with the Wizards, he signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks in 2014-15 though did not appear in a game. In his three D-League seasons, Eddie has averaged 13.6 points and 3.7 rebounds, shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 44.2 percent from long range and 87.6 percent from the line in 100 games with Austin and Windy City. The champion of the three-point shootout at the 2015 NBA D-League All-Star Game, one of Eddie’s assistant coaches with Austin in 2014-15 was current Suns Head Coach Earl Watson.

A native of Tampa, Florida, Eddie played four seasons at Virginia Tech before going undrafted in 2014. As a senior in 2013-14, he led the Hokies in points and rebounds with a career-high 13.3 points per game in addition to 5.4 boards.

Eddie will wear number 31. The Suns’ roster now stands at 15; an updated roster is attached.