Phoenix Suns Reveal City Edition Uniforms

The Phoenix Suns revealed today the fifth uniform design that they will wear on the court this season as part of the NBA’s new partnership with Nike. The Suns’ City Edition uniform pays special tribute to the Hispanic heritage of the community the Suns have proudly represented for 50 years and will debut on the court for the first time this season when Phoenix hosts a Latin Night against the New York Knicks on Jan. 26 at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The City Edition uniform features shades of Phoenix purple, which evoke the amazing Arizona sunsets, and the jersey includes “Los Suns” across the chest and “Somos PHX” above the jock tag. The back of the jersey includes a design detail inspired by the Phoenix constellation and the shorts feature the Sunburst, a familiar icon of the team’s brand identity, on the waistband and sides.

The Suns have long celebrated diversity and inclusion and famously wore “Los Suns” jerseys during the 2010 playoffs in support of the Hispanic community and as a public protest of Arizona’s SB 1070 immigration law.

The Suns will debut the “Los Suns” uniforms on Jan. 26 when they host a Latin Night against the New York Knicks at Talking Stick Resort Arena and wear them four additional times this season. The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season.

