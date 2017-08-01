Phoenix Suns Release 2017 Preseason Schedule

The Phoenix Suns announced today they will play a five-game preseason schedule in preparation for the club’s 50th season, opening with two road games before closing the preseason with three home games at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The Suns will begin the preseason on Tuesday, October 3 in Portland against the Trail Blazers, followed by a contest on Friday, October 6 in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz. The Suns then play three home games in Phoenix, hosting the Jazz on Monday, October 9 and the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, October 11 before closing the preseason against the Brisbane Bullets of Australia’s National Basketball League on Friday, October 13. The Suns’ matchup against Brisbane is one of three games featuring NBL teams in the 2017 NBA preseason, marking the first time that NBL teams will travel to the United States to play against NBA teams.

Tickets for the Suns’ three preseason home games will go on sale during the team’s regular season single-game ticket on-sale, following the release of the 2017-18 NBA regular season schedule. Suns’ full-season SixthMan Memberships are available now at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.

2017 PHOENIX SUNS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Tues. Oct. 3

Portland Trail Blazers

Moda Center, Portland

7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 6

Utah Jazz

Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

6:00 p.m.

Mon. Oct. 9

Utah Jazz

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

7:00 p.m.

Wed. Oct. 11

Portland Trail Blazers

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

7:00 p.m.

Fri. Oct. 13

Brisbane Bullets (NBL)

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix

7:00 p.m.

All times listed are Phoenix times

Home games will be streamed live on Suns.com through the RISE Network