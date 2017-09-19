Phoenix Suns Name Lyft as Official Rideshare Partner

Lyft, the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S., has teamed up with the Phoenix Suns to offer fans a safe and affordable transportation option for the 2017-18 season.

The newly inked partnership allows for new and existing users to use a designated Lyft code and receive a portion off of their ride when travelling to the downtown area for sporting or ancillary events. Lyft brand ambassadors will also be on-site at Phoenix Suns games to help fans download the app and navigate to the rideshare pickup area.

“The Phoenix Suns are one of Arizona’s sports institutions so we’re thrilled to be named as their exclusive rideshare partner,” said Lyft Southwest Region General Manager, Drena Kusari. “This ongoing partnership will give fans a safe transportation option, so they can enjoy the game and easily get home afterwards.”

“As we drive towards the 50th season of Suns basketball, we are pleased to elevate the transportation options of our fans through our partnership with Lyft, who is committed to bringing safe and convenient rides to the entire community,” said Phoenix Suns President Jason Rowley.

To tip off the recent union, Lyft will be activating a pickup and drop off location at the Suns’ Slam Dunk at 50 event on Sept. 22 at the Southwest Airlines hangar. Slam Dunk at 50 starts a season-long celebration of the Suns’ five decades in the Valley and features appearances by Suns Legends for a night of live music, beverages, food and more. New Lyft users attending the event can enter the code SLAMDUNK for $20 in free Lyft ride credits and existing users should enter the code SLAMDUNKAT50 to receive 25 percent off their ride to and from the event. Both codes are subject to Lyft’s Terms. In honor of the partnership, Lyft will also make a monetary donation to Suns Charities for every ride to and from Slam Dunk at 50.