Phoenix Suns To Hold Training Camp In Northern Arizona

In preparation for their 50th season, the Phoenix Suns will return to Northern Arizona for training camp from Sept. 26-29. The Suns will start camp at the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and will end the week with a free to the public Open Scrimmage on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Prescott Valley Event Center, home of the Northern Arizona Suns, the parent club’s NBA G League affiliate.

“We’re excited to open training camp in Flagstaff, which holds historical significance for our franchise and is home to a great partner in NAU,” said Suns President Jason Rowley. “Our first-ever Open Scrimmage in Prescott Valley is a terrific opportunity to engage fans in the area and deepen our relationship with the community, as we continue to grow the Northern Arizona Suns and the important role it plays in the development of players, coaches and staff.”

The Suns’ training camp workouts at NAU will be held at the J.C. Rolle Activity Center and the team will travel to Prescott Valley to conduct the Open Scrimmage at the Prescott Valley Event Center on Friday, Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. The free event featuring a Suns intra-squad scrimmage is a unique opportunity for fans to see the 2017-18 Suns team in person before the first home preseason game on Oct. 9 vs. the Utah Jazz. The event will have open seating on a first-come, first-served basis and feature a post-game autograph session. Fans that RSVP for the event on Suns.com are entered to win several prizes at the Open Scrimmage, including autographed merchandise and tickets to the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Home Opener on Oct. 18.

"NAU and the Suns have a strong partnership that begins with the basic core value of strong mind, strong body,” said Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng. “We look forward to another season promoting education and active living as we celebrate the Suns 50th Anniversary and their contributions to Arizona."

This will be the fifth-straight year and 21st time overall that NAU and the City of Flagstaff will host Suns training camp. Phoenix first used Flagstaff as a training camp site in 1986 and held camp there for 16 of 19 years from 1986 through 2004.

The Suns will tip-off the 2017-18 season when they host the Portland Trail Blazers for the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Home Opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Single-game tickets for all Suns home games are on sale now at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS. Download the Official Suns Mobile App to stay connected with access to team news, highlights, stats, videos and more.