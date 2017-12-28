Phoenix Suns Assign Davon Reed to Northern Arizona

The Phoenix Suns have assigned guard Davon Reed to the Northern Arizona Suns, their NBA G League affiliate.

This is Reed’s first career G League assignment. The 32nd overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, Reed is nearing his rookie debut after undergoing a meniscus repair of his left knee on August 24. Playing for the Suns at NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, Reed averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.4 minutes over six games.

The NAZ Suns next play tomorrow, December 29, at the Sioux Falls Skyforce.