Phoenix Suns Announce 2017-18 Broadcast Schedule

The Phoenix Suns announced today their 2017-18 broadcast schedule, which features 81 regular season games on the team’s exclusive local television station FOX Sports Arizona and FOX Sports Arizona Plus, continuing a long-standing partnership that began with the 2003-04 season. The Suns will also play one nationally broadcast game aired exclusively on TNT.

The 50th season of Suns basketball will tip off on FOX Sports Arizona with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Home Opener on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.

As announced in May, veteran broadcaster Kevin Ray will serve as the new Suns television play-by-play announcer on FOX Sports Arizona for the 2017-18 season. Ray has been part of Suns telecasts for the past 15 years, previously serving as the team’s sideline reporter the last five seasons and, prior to that, as host of the Suns pre and postgame shows. Ray will team up with long-time color analysts Eddie Johnson and Ann Meyers Drysdale. Suns digital reporter Lindsey Smith will replace Ray in assuming sideline reporting duties.

All 81 FOX Sports Arizona broadcasts will include “Suns Live” pre and post-game shows, hosted by Tom Chambers and Tom Leander. FOX Sports Arizona games will also be streamed live on FOX Sports GO, which can be accessed through the Official Suns Mobile App.

Fans can also tune in to the Suns’ flagship radio station, Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, to listen to the legendary “Voice of the Suns” Al McCoy calling play-by-play action with Tim Kempton providing analysis. Arizona Sports 98.7 FM has been the Suns’ flagship radio station for all 50 seasons.

KSUN-AM 1400 will return as the Spanish Radio Broadcast partner of the Phoenix Suns, where Arturo Ochoa will handle the play-by-play and Jorge Moreno will be the color commentator for Suns regular season games in Spanish.