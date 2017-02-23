Phoenix Suns Acquire Mike Scott From Atlanta

The Phoenix Suns today completed a deal to acquire forward Mike Scott, the rights to Cenk Akyol and cash considerations from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for the Suns’ top-55 protected 2017 second-round pick.

Scott is in his fifth NBA season, holding career averages of 7.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 281 games, all with Atlanta. The 6-8 forward has averaged 2.5 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 games with the Hawks this season, scoring a season-high 11 points on Jan. 27 vs. Washington. Originally the 43rd overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft out of the University of Virginia, Scott averaged career-highs of 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 80 games for Atlanta in 2013-14.

Akyol was selected by the Hawks with 59th overall pick of the 2005 NBA Draft. The 6-6 guard from Turkey currently plays for Acibadem Universitesi Istanbul of the Turkish Basketball First League and has appeared in 12 games this season, averaging 6.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.7 minutes.