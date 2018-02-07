“Move Ya Body” with Nina Sky at APS Los Suns Night on Saturday

The Phoenix Suns will celebrate APS Los Suns Night on Saturday, Feb. 10 during their game against the Denver Nuggets at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 7 p.m. As part of the special celebration, world-renowned R&B duo Nina Sky, featuring identical twin sisters Nicole and Natalie Albino, will perform during halftime. The New York City-based Puerto Rican duo will also sing the national anthem and sign autographs for fans in the Casino Arizona Pavilion prior to tipoff beginning at 6 p.m.

The team will sport their City Edition “Los Suns” uniform that honors the Hispanic heritage of the community the Suns have proudly represented for 50 years. The first 2,500 fans in attendance at APS Los Suns Night will receive an exclusive Los Suns jersey drawstring bag, brought courtesy of APS.

Prior to tipoff, Salsa Dancers will perform for fans on the Fry’s Plaza and Mariachi Azteca de Oro will provide entertainment in the Casino Arizona Pavilion to set the stage for APS Los Suns Night. Additionally, The Gorilla and Suns entertainers will don Los Suns apparel throughout the game, and the Suns Team Shop will feature a special Los Suns t-shirt as the “Item of the Game” for just $10.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ APS Los Suns Night celebration on Saturday, Feb. 10 against the Denver Nuggets are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.