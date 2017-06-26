Marquese Chriss Named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss has been named to the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced today.

In his rookie campaign, Chriss averaged 9.2 points (8th among rookies) on 44.9 percent shooting (6th), 4.2 rebounds (5th), 0.85 blocks (3rd), 0.82 steals (7th) and 21.3 minutes while playing all 82 games. Chriss led all rookies in games started (75) and dunks (103). He was one of just two first-year players along with Joel Embiid to finish in the top 10 on the rookie leaderboard in scoring average, rebounds per game, blocks per game and steals per game. Showing his versatility, Chriss joined Jerry Stackhouse and Shane Battier as just the third rookie in NBA history to total at least 65 each of three-pointers made, blocks and steals.

The NBA Western Conference Rookie of the Month for January, Chriss continued to elevate his game after the All-Star break, averaging 12.7 points on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 36.0 percent from three-point range, 5.9 rebounds, a rookie-high 1.44 blocks and 0.92 steals during the season’s second half. For the season, the 8th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft recorded 29 double-digit scoring games, including six with 20-plus points topped by a career-high 27 points vs. Milwaukee on Feb. 4.

Chriss becomes the 14th player in franchise history to be named All-Rookie, following Devin Booker’s First Team selection in 2015-16 to give the Suns All-Rookie honorees in consecutive seasons. Chriss and Booker are joined by Amar’e Stoudemire (2002-03), Joe Johnson (2001-02), Shawn Marion (1999-00), Michael Finley (1995-96), Wesley Person (1994-95), Richard Dumas (1992-93), Armon Gilliam (1987-88), Walter Davis (1977-78), Ron Lee (1976-77), Alvan Adams (1975-76), Mike Bantom (1973-74) and Gary Gregor (1968-69) as Suns recognized for their outstanding debut seasons.

Suns guard Tyler Ulis and forward Dragan Bender also received votes for the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The NBA All-Rookie Second Team consisted of Chriss, Denver’s Jamal Murray, Boston’s Jaylen Brown, the L.A. Lakers’ Brandon Ingram and Dallas’ Yogi Ferrell. Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon, Philadelphia’s Dario Saric and Embiid, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield and New York’s Willy Hernangomez were named to the First Team.

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters voted for the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The panel was asked to select five players for the First Team and five players for the Second Team at any position. Two points were awarded for First Team votes and one point for Second Team votes.

Below are the voting results for the 2016-17 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.

2016-17 NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM

Player, Team First (2pt) Second (1 pt) Total Points

Malcolm Brogdon, Milwaukee 100 - 200

Dario Saric, Philadelphia 100 - 200

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 82 7 171

Buddy Hield, Sacramento 63 28 154

Willy Hernangomez, New York 44 40 128

2016-17 NBA ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM

Player, Team First (2pt) Second (1 pt) Total Points

Jamal Murray, Denver 34 55 123

Jaylen Brown, Boston 24 58 106

Marquese Chriss, Phoenix 20 51 91

Brandon Ingram, L.A. Lakers 11 61 83

Yogi Ferrell, Dallas 7 49 63

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (first-place votes in parentheses): Rodney McGruder, Miami, 61 (7); Caris LeVert, Brooklyn, 36 (2); Domantas Sabonis, Oklahoma City, 19 (4); Tyler Ulis, Phoenix, 10 (1); Patrick McCaw, Golden State, 8; Skal Labissiere, Sacramento, 7 (1); Kris Dunn, Minnesota, 5; Juancho Hernangomez, Denver, 5; Taurean Prince, Atlanta, 5; Isaiah Whitehead, Brooklyn, 5; Alex Abrines, Oklahoma City, 4; Davis Bertans, San Antonio, 3; Dejounte Murray, San Antonio, 3; Thon Maker, Milwaukee, 3; Andrew Harrison, Memphis, 2; Fred VanVleet, Toronto, 1; Dragan Bender, Phoenix, 1; DeAndre’ Bembry, Atlanta, 1; Jakob Poeltl, Toronto, 1; Malcolm Delaney, Atlanta, 1.