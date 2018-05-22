Josh Jackson Named to NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson has been named to the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, the league announced today.

In his rookie campaign, Jackson averaged 13.1 points (7th among rookies), 4.6 rebounds (9th), 1.5 assists and 1.04 steals (4th) while playing 77 games (35 starts). He elevated his game once the calendar turned to 2018, averaging 17.2 points (2nd among rookies) on 44.0 percent shooting plus 5.6 rebounds and 1.10 steals after New Year’s. Jackson was one of just three first-year players to average at least 15 points and five rebounds after January 1, along with Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen. For the season, the 4th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft recorded 49 double-digit scoring games, including 17 with 20-plus points topped by a career-high 36 points vs. Golden State on March 17.

Filling the box score on each end of the floor, Jackson ended the season by scoring at least 15 points and snagging multiple steals in each of his final eight games; his eight straight games with at least 15 points and two steals were the most by any NBA player since Houston’s James Harden (10 straight) in 2015-16, and since 1983, he joined Michael Jordan (10 straight in 1984) and Allen Iverson (nine straight in 1997) as the only rookies to do so in at least eight consecutive games. Jackson averaged 21.8 points over his final 12 games, scoring at least 15 points in each to join the Suns’ two all-time leading scorers, Walter Davis and Alvan Adams, as the only rookies in franchise history to score 15-plus points in at least a dozen straight games.

Jackson becomes the 15th player in franchise history to be named All-Rookie, following Devin Booker’s First Team selection in 2015-16 and Marquese Chriss’ Second Team selection in 2016-17to give the Suns All-Rookie honorees in three consecutive seasons. Jackson, Booker and Chriss are joined by Amar’e Stoudemire (2002-03), Joe Johnson (2001-02), Shawn Marion (1999-00), Michael Finley (1995-96), Wesley Person (1994-95), Richard Dumas (1992-93), Armen Gilliam (1987-88), Walter Davis (1977-78), Ron Lee (1976-77), Alvan Adams (1975-76), Mike Bantom (1973-74) and Gary Gregor (1968-69) as Suns recognized for their outstanding debut seasons.

The NBA All-Rookie Second Team consisted of Jackson, Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr., the L.A. Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, Atlanta’s John Collins and Sacramento’s Bogdan Bogdanovic. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, the L.A. Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and Chicago’s Lauri Markkanen were named to the First Team.

A global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters voted for the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The panel was asked to select five players for the First Team and five players for the Second Team at any position. Two points were awarded for First Team votes and one point for Second Team votes.

Below are the voting results for the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie Teams. The balloting was tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Ernst & Young LLP.

2017-18 NBA ALL-ROOKIE FIRST TEAM

Player, Team First (2pt) Second (1 pt) Total Points

Donovan Mitchell, Utah 100 - 200

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 100 - 200

Jayson Tatum, Boston 99 1 199

Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers 93 7 193

Lauri Markkanen, Chiacgo 76 21 173

2017-18 NBA ALL-ROOKIE SECOND TEAM

Player, Team First (2pt) Second (1 pt) Total Points

Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas 9 78 96

Lonzo Ball, Los Angeles Lakers 7 73 87

John Collins, Atlanta 5 66 76

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento 6 63 75

Josh Jackson, Suns 1 43 45

Other players receiving votes, with point totals (first-place votes in parentheses): Bam Adebayo, Miami, 44; De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento, 34; OG Anunoby, Toronto, 25 (2); Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn, 18; Dillon Brooks, Memphis, 14 (1); Jordan Bell, Golden State, 5; Royce O’Neale, Utah, 4; Zach Collins, Portland, 3; Milos Teodosic, LA Clippers, 3 (1); Luke Kennard, Detroit, 1; Frank Mason III, Sacramento, 1; Malik Monk, Charlotte, 1; Frank Ntilikina, New York, 1; Semi Ojeleye, Boston, 1; Sindarius Thornwell, LA Clippers, 1.