Josh Jackson Named to All-NBA Summer League First Team

The NBA announced tonight that Phoenix Suns forward Josh Jackson has been named to the All-NBA Summer League 2017 First Team, as selected by a panel of media members.

Jackson led the Suns with 9.2 rebounds per game (t-5th in Las Vegas) in addition to averaging 17.4 points, 1.6 assists, 1.20 steals and 1.00 blocks. The fourth overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft played in five of the Suns’ six games in Las Vegas, scoring at least 13 points in each of his appearances with two games scoring 20-plus points and one double-double. Jackson had his best statistical performance against Utah on July 12, recording his Summer League highs of 21 points, 15 rebounds and two blocked shots to lead the Suns to a 97-81 victory.

Joining Jackson on the First Team are the Los Angeles Lakers’ Lonzo Ball, Atlanta’s John Collins, Dallas’ Dennis Smith Jr. and Portland’s Caleb Swanigan. The All-NBA Summer League Second Team consists of New Orleans’ Cheick Diallo, San Antonio’s Bryn Forbes, the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma, Memphis’ Wayne Selden Jr. and Boston’s Jayson Tatum.