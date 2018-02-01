Isaiah Canaan Injury Update

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan today underwent successful surgery on his fractured left ankle. The procedure was performed in Phoenix by Dr. Gus Armendariz under the supervision of Head Team Physician Dr. Tom Carter. No timetable has been set for Canaan’s return, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Canaan sustained the injury in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s game against Dallas. In his fifth NBA season, Canaan initially signed with the Suns on December 13 and has averaged 9.1 points and 4.0 assists in 19 games with the team. Canaan has recorded 10 games scoring in double digits with the Suns, including a season-high 17 points at Dallas on December 18.