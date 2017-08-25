Davon Reed Injury Update

Phoenix Suns guard Davon Reed yesterday underwent a meniscus repair of his left knee. The procedure was performed by Head Team Physician Dr. Tom Carter at Gateway Surgery Center in Phoenix. Reed is expected to return to full basketball activity in approximately four to six months.

The team’s selection with the 32nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Reed averaged 14.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals while appearing in all six of the Suns’ games at NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas. Reed completed a four-year career at the University of Miami in 2017 by earning ACC All-Defensive Team and All-ACC Third Team honors, in addition to the ACC’s Skip Prosser Award, presented annually to the conference’s top scholar-athlete in men’s basketball.