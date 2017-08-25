Brandon Knight Surgery Update

Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee on Fridat. The procedure was performed by Head Team Physician Dr. Tom Carter in Phoenix. Knight will remain out for the 2017-18 season.

For his career, Knight holds averages of 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 382 games with Detroit, Milwaukee and the Suns. Knight averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds over 54 appearances in 2016-17, his sixth NBA season and third with the Suns after initially being acquired by the team in February of 2015.