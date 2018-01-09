Barkley, Johnson, Majerle and More Return for Suns Decade Night

As part of their 50th season celebration, the Phoenix Suns will host a “Decade Night” honoring the Suns teams of the 1990s on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Houston Rockets at Talking Stick Resort Arena at 8:30 p.m. The celebration will revisit the best moments of that era, including the team’s second trip to the NBA Finals in 1992-93, and feature appearances from Suns Ring of Honor members Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Dan Majerle, Tom Chambers and Paul Westphal, plus former Suns Eddie Johnson, Mark West, Tim Kempton, Wesley Person, Oliver Miller, Richard Dumas and more.

Suns alumni will sign autographs for fans pre-game in the Casino Arizona Pavilion, and members of the 1992-93 team will be recognized during a special halftime ceremony as the franchise celebrates the 25th Anniversary of their memorable run to the 1993 NBA Finals.

The first 5,000 fans in attendance at Friday’s “Decade Night” celebration will receive an exclusive bobblehead, brought to you by Ticketmaster®, featuring Suns Ring of Honor member Charles Barkley. Fans who receive a bobblehead will have the opportunity to win additional prizes, including Suns tickets and autographed merchandise.

Fans will be treated to a number of 90s-themed activations throughout the night as Suns entertainers will don 90s attire and perform various routines inspired by that era featuring the best pop, rap and alternative rock hits from the decade.

For one night only, the POMO Pizzeria location near section 121 will offer Philly Cheesesteak or Broccoli Chicken Cheddar Hot Pockets and Pepperoni Pizza Bagels for just $10, while the DRIBBLES Ice Cream location near section 124 will offer Funfetti Cupcakes for just $3 each. Additionally, the Suns Team Shop will feature a 1990s t-shirt jersey as the “Item of the Game” for $15.

Fans can visit Suns.com/90s to purchase an exclusive ticket package that includes a commemorative 90s-themed t-shirt. Throughout the 2017-18 season, the Suns will host two more “Decade Night” celebrations to commemorate the team’s 50 years in the Valley.

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. Limited tickets to the Phoenix Suns’ “Decade Night” celebration on Friday, Jan. 12 against the Houston Rockets are available at Suns.com or by phone at 602-379-SUNS.