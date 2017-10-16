Arizona Sports to Broadcast Suns Specialty Show Live

In advance of the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Oct. 18, Arizona Sports 98.7 will broadcast the Suns Specialty Show live from the newly renovated Suns Team Shop at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Monday, Oct. 16.

The two-hour season preview is set to begin at 6 p.m. Prior to the Suns Specialty Show, Arizona Sports’ drive-time show “Burns & Gambo” will also broadcast live from the Suns Team Shop from 2 – 6 p.m.

Suns broadcaster and Arizona Sports personality Jon Bloom will host the Specialty Show to highlight the 50th season of Suns basketball, covering a wide variety of topics both on and off the court as the team prepares to tip off the 2017-18 NBA campaign. Bloom will be joined by a number of Suns players, coaches and front office executives throughout the show.

The broadcast will take place in the recently remodeled Suns Team Shop at Talking Stick Resort Arena, which sports a fresh, modernized look and feel featuring reclaimed hardwood flooring, a comprehensive jersey lounge and more.

The refresh is part of a unique partnership with local apparel retailer, Just Sports, a division of Sports Venture, Inc. In addition to Just Sports managing the Suns Team Shop locations within the Arena, the partnership includes extending exclusive Suns branded merchandise throughout Just Sports’ nineteen Arizona locations.

“We’re honored to be partnering with the Suns in their retail and merchandising operations,” said Cody Roberts, Chief Financial Officer of Sports Venture, Inc. “Our many locations throughout Arizona will allow fans and partners to have access to a variety of Suns apparel and we’re excited to be a part of the future.”

The original professional sports franchise in Arizona, the Suns were awarded an NBA franchise on Jan. 22, 1968 and will celebrate their golden anniversary throughout the 2017-18 season. The 50th season of Suns basketball will open with the Coca-Cola & Fry’s Food Stores Tip Off on Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Talking Stick Resort Arena when the Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m.