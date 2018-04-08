Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsWarriors

#SunsVsWarriors History:

The Suns tip-off against the Golden State Warriors in their final home game of their 50th season.

Marquese Chriss and Josh Jackson both scored 22 points in the Suns last outing against the Warriors. Danuel House Jr. scored a career-high 16 points off the bench.

The Suns’ 137 wins all-time against the Warriors are their most against any one franchise.

On March 15, 2009, Phoenix scored 154 points in Oakland, tied for the third-highest regulation scoring output in Suns history. In that game, Phoenix set an NBA record with 56 fast break points.

The Suns defeated the Warriors in a seven game series to advance to their first NBA Finals appearance in 1976.

JJ Continues Hot Streak:

Josh Jackson has 15+ points and 2+ steals in eight straight games, the longest streak by any NBA player since James Harden (10 straight) in 2015-16 as Jackson joins Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan as the only three rookies to do so in at least eight straight games since 1983 (Basketball-Reference).

Jackson has scored 15+ points in 12 consecutive games, most by a rookie since Joel Embiid.

Over that stretch, he is averaging 21.8 points on 44.2 percent shooting in addition to his 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2 steals.

In franchise history, he is one of just three Suns rookie to score 15+ points in nine straight games, joined by the Suns’ all-time leading scorers in Walter Davis and Alvan Adams (Basketball-Reference).

Phoenix Facts:

The Suns rank first in the NBA in pace, averaging 102.7 possessions per 48 minutes.

Over the Suns’ last four games, they’re holding opponents to just 53.3 percent on field goal attempts in the restricted area (65-of-122), lowest of any team’s opponents over their last three games. Since the All-Star break, the Suns rank 3rd in the NBA by holding opponents to 59.1 percent shooting in the restricted area.

Marquese Chriss scored 10-plus points in a career-long eight straight games from March 17-April 1. Chriss is averaging 13.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting plus 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks over 10 games since March 17 with three double-doubles.