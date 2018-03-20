Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsPistons

Suns Gameday: Suns vs Pistons

What They Are Saying:

Triano on injury updates: “T.J. is not going to play and Book is going to be a gametime decision.”

Triano on Jackson guarding Blake Griffin: “He’s going to guard him tonight. We already challenged him a little bit. We said you’re going to get him again and I want you to guard him and I want you to see how far you’ve come in one year.”

Triano on Jackson’s defensive growth: “I think he’s become smarter. He darts in and out and around. He’s learned how to play before the catch, not just after the catch. Just his overall basketball IQ has grown in a year.”

#SunsVsPistons History:

Suns look to even up the season series against the Pistons tonight at home.

In the Suns and Pistons last matchup, Josh Jackson scored 20 points off the bench.

The Suns hold the all-time advantage against the Pistons with a 67-65 split.

JJ’s Big Night vs Warriors:

Josh Jackson scored a career-high 36 points on 14- of-23 shooting against Golden State on Saturday.

Jackson’s performance was the fourth-highest scoring performance by a rookie in the NBA this season, behind Donovan Mitchell (41, 40) and Kyle Kuzma (38).

It was the highest-scoring game by an NBA rookie off the bench since Rodrigue Beaubois scored 40 points as a reserve for Dallas in 2010.

Jackson has scored 20+ points in nine of his last 20 games since January 29 and is averaging 17.3.