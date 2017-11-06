Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsVsNets

Devin Booker Continues to Make History:

Devin Booker needs just six points to reach 3,000 for his career as he would be the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 3,000 (LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony).

If Booker reaches 3,000 career points tonight, he would do so in his 165th career game. In Suns history, only Walter Davis and Alvan Adams, the franchise’s two leading scorers, will have reached the milestone in fewer games

With 22.0 points per game, Booker leads the NBA among players 21 years old or younger.

#SunsVsNets History:

The Suns return home from a five-game, coast-to-coast road trip where they defeated the Brooklyn Nets 122-114.

Booker scored 32 points to go along with his seven rebounds and four assists in the win.

The Suns’ 66 total rebounds at Brooklyn on October 31 were their most since 67 on Feb. 17, 1998, at Dallas.

The Suns’ 56 defensive rebounds were their most since defensive rebounds started being officially recorded in 1973-74.

What To Watch For:

Expect a fast-paced game as the Suns currently rank second in the NBA in pace, averaging 105.9 possessions per 48 minutes while Brooklyn is first with 109.3 possessions per 48.

With a win, the Suns would clinch their first series win of the season.

The Suns would also record a sweep of the Nets for the first time since 2014-15