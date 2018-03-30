Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtRockets

Rookie on a Roll:

Josh Jackson has scored 15+ in eight consecutive games, the longest streak by a Suns rookie since Richard Dumas did so in eight straight in 1993.

if Jackson extends his streak to nine straight, he would join the franchise’s two all-time leading scorers (Walter Davis and Alvan Adams) as the only rookies to have streaks of at least nine straight games scoring 15+ points.

Jackson is averaging 20.4 points over this eight-game stretch.

Jackson has scored 20+ points 10 times in 25 games since Jan. 29, averaging 17.5 points (second among rookies since Jan. 29) on 45.3 percent from the field, in addition to 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals over this stretch.

Tyler’s Hot Stretch:

Tyler Ulis has scored in double figures in a season-long four straight.

Over those four games he is averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 assists.

He scored a season-high 23 points in the Suns previous game against the Clippers.

#SunsAtRockets History:

Phoenix owns a 107-102 overall edge in the series dating back to 1968 when the Rockets were in San Diego.

Devin Booker put together a double-double with 31 points and 10 assists when these two teams squared off on January 28th, 2018.

This game marks the final meeting of the 2017-18 season between the two squads. During the 2016-17 series finale, Ulis posted a stat line of 24 points, 9 assists and 9 rebounds.