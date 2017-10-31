Suns Sneak Peek: #SunsAtNets

Phoenix Facts:

This is the fourth straight year that the Suns have played on Halloween, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

The Suns first played on Halloween during their inaugural season of 1968-69. They beat Chicago 112-103 behind 30 points from Gail Goodrich.

#SunsAtNets History:

In their last matchup on March 23, 2017, the Suns utilized the youngest starting lineup in NBA history (Devin Booker, Marquese Chriss, Tyler Ulis, Alex Len, Derrick Jones)

Devin Booker scored a team-high 28 points in the loss. Marquese Chriss posted a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

In 2006-07, these two teams played a 161-157 double-O thriller at in New Jersey on Dec. 7, 2006; 161 points is the second-most scored in franchise history.

Things to Watch for:

Expect a fast-pace game as the Nets and the Suns rank 1-2 in the NBA in pace, averaging 107.5 and 107.0 possessions per game, respectively

Devin Booker currently leads the Suns with 20.5 points per game and looks to extend his streak of scoring in double figures (currently 25). Booker’s longest career streak doing so is 27 games (twice, Nov. 2-26, 2016 and Dec. 29, 2016-Feb. 26, 2017).

Alex Len is averaging 10.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in five games off the bench this season. Among players with multiple appearances as a reserve this season, Len is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 10 points and eight boards when coming off the bench.